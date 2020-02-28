NRL records strong profit

The NRL made a profit of $30.1 million last year.

Revenue is now at $528 million and it’s the second year in a row a strong profit has been made.

The NRL’s strong revenue growth was on the back of a successful staging of Magic Round in Brisbane, a sold out State of Origin in Perth and robust commercial growth.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said despite challenges during the 2019 season the game’s commercial revenue continued to grow.

“Our non-broadcast revenue increased by 14 per cent to over $200 million, that’s a strong investment in rugby league and showcases the continuing strength of our product,’’ he said.

“In 2019, we worked to secure new partners and extend existing relationships.”

Mr Greenberg said the growth of the game nationwide had enhanced revenue options.

“Now more than ever our game has a genuine national footprint. State of Origin was played in Perth in 2019 with a record crowd attendance for Optus Stadium. This year we will have NRL content in every mainland capital city – that highlights the strength of our game right across the country.

“In 2019 we took calculated risks like Magic Round – never been done before – and playing an Origin game in Perth. Both innovations exceeded expectations and generated a strong commercial return for everyone in the game.”