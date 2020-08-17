NRL Round 14: What we learned

More to the Storm than the Camerons

Melbourne were excellent in victory against Sydney Roosters on Thursday despite the absence of both Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster. Plenty of other players stood up, particularly Ryan Papenhuyzen and Jahrome Hughes.

Both coaches had plenty to say regarding the new rules and their impact on the health of their players. Is the fatigue factor becoming too much for these players?

Racism creeps further into Aussie sport

Unfortunately, racism is now becoming more common place in sport and society in general and we saw a glimpse of it in Penrith’s game against New Zealand.

Eight young males were ejected from the stadium after allegedly abusing Penrith winger Brent Naden.

It’s shameful that these kind of incidents still happen in 2020, hopefully we’ll never see the culprits back at a game of Rugby League.

McGregor has more to give

Differing opinions forced the exit of St George Head Coach Paul McGregor but he went out with a bang, toppling Parramatta Eels at Bankwest.

He would be a good option for any NRL team looking for a new coach, he was there for seven years and did a pretty good job all told.

Bizarre bite situation was a flash in the pan

It was a very odd turn of events on Saturday as Kevin Proctor appeared to bite his friend and international teammate Shaun Johnson. At one point the video evidence looked pretty damning and Proctor was sent from the field by referee Henry Perenara.

But Johnson and Proctor after the game shared a conversation and a cuddle so at least we learned that those two are still friends after that weird altercation.

Reynolds has the cool head

The Cowboys had the game against South Sydney but they threw it away with a late penalty and then Adam Reynolds kicked a clutch field goal to gain a key win for his side.

North Queensland looked a lot better with Michael Morgan in the side. He scored two tries and speedster Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow notched a quality effort from a kick over the top.

But you need those cool heads to win games and it was Reynolds who provided it.

Bateman and Williams shining for Canberra

We knew they’d be good together and they’re proving it. George Williams’ try was set up by John Bateman and the former Bradford star got over for a try himself as they destroyed Brisbane in the second half.

The Broncos had led at the break but they came up with yet another collapse.

Newcastle’s top-four challenge is still on

They had to work hard to overcome Manly Sea Eagles.

The Sydney club got themselves 12-0 in front early and then led midway through the second half but Newcastle scored a late try to seal a key win that keeps them only one point behind the top four.

The introduction of Blake Green has been genius from Adam O’Brien. They have every chance of making it.

Winning is definitely a habit

And Canterbury Bulldogs have forgotten how to do it. They managed to get themselves in front against Wests Tigers with less than ten minutes to play but conceded a try and a field goal to lose.

They did show plenty of positive signs though. Kieran Foran and Jeremy Marshall-King were excellent. If they play like they did in the middle 40 minutes of the game, they’ll win a few more games this season.