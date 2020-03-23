NRL season suspended

The NRL have suspended their season after the coronavirus pandemic finally caught up with the competition.

They had bucked the worldwide trend over the weekend as all seven scheduled fixtures took place behind closed doors.

However, The ARL Commission held a meeting on Monday, where they decided to suspend the season despite a strong desire to continue playing.

“Our pandemic and biosecurity experts said due to the outbreak it is no longer safe for our players to play,” ARLC chairman Peter V’landys said.

“We are going to look at all the options.

“We thank the players for all their players and fans for the support. This decision hasn’t been taken lightly. Our experts are very concerned with the rapid rate.

“We were alarmed at how everything changed over the past 24 hours.

“We’ve left it open and will make further announcements in the future. All options are still on the table but what’s paramount is the health of our players.

“It’s catastrophic, I don’t think we’ve ever come across a financial crisis like it.”