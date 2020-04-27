NRL stars breach social distancing rules

NRL stars Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Tyrone Roberts-Davis have each been issued with A$1000 Covid-19-related personal infringement notices after they were pictured on Addo-Carr’s instagram account breaking social distancing rules.

Addo-Carr is alleged to have reached out to Mitchell, with his cousins in Sydney going through a tough time, and taken them to the South Sydney star’s house to reconnect to their culture.

“I got in contact with Latrell to go out to his private property to connect with our culture again and try and put a smile on their faces and have a bit of fun as well,” said Addo-Carr.

“I can’t wait to go out there and finally play some footy. Like I said before I’m really sorry from the bottom of my heart. Thanks guys.”

Meanwhile, Mitchell also apologised for his part in the gathering. He added: “Firstly I just want to apologise for my actions this weekend. I’ve been up here with my family for the past five weeks practicing that social distancing stuff.

“There’s a little bit of a slip-up. Foxy [Addo-Carr] reached out, has his cousins who are going through some stuff in Sydney so he wanted to get away to the bush and make sure they’re getting culturally connected again.

“That was the whole part of the concept of this weekend. I wasn’t here to break any rules or hurt anyone. We’re not being selfish, I couldn’t turn down the brothers in their time of need. On behalf of Foxy and all my mob we do apologise.”