Oldham assistant has coronavirus

Oldham’s assistant coach, Brendan Sheridan, has contracted the Coronavirus.

Roughyeds chairman Chris Hamilton confirmed the news in a statement on the club’s website.

“In his short time at the club he has become an integral part of what we are doing and is a real livewire,” Hamilton said.

“I have been in touch with him on a daily basis and it goes without saying that I hope all of you will keep him in your thoughts as we wish him a speedy recovery. I would ask that you respect his privacy at this time please.

“It underlines just how real this situation is and we would ask you to also please keep an eye out for those more vulnerable than yourself.”