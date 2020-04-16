Oldham assistant Sheridan out of intensive care

Brendan Sheridan, the Oldham assistant, has been moved out of intensive care as he continues to battle the coronavirus.

The sport has rallied around Sheridan since contracting the virus, with people running a mile in solidarity.

In an update posted by the Roughyeds, chairman Chris Hamilton said “I am delighted to report that Brendan is now out of Intensive Care and is breathing on his own.

“The last couple of weeks have been very worrying, not least for his family, but in true “Shez” spirit he has continued to fight this awful virus and hopefully he is now over the worst.

“He is still in hospital and is on a long road to recovery but we are delighted to know he is getting better and the support he has had from everybody at the Roughyeds and from the wider rugby league family has genuinely touched him and his family.

Ryan Sheridan the @CTRLFC assistant coach and brother of @BrendanSherid16 give us this quick update on Brendans current state Keep on fighting Brendan! 🏃🏻‍♂️ To all the @NHSuk staff we THANK you! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/mPJECexEtw — Oldham RLFC (@Roughyeds) April 15, 2020

“As we all prepare to come out at 8pm tonight to clap our key workers and NHS staff it would be nice for us to all clap that bit harder to show our appreciation on behalf of Shez to all those who have looked after him so far whilst remembering those who have been less fortunate.

“Stay strong Brendan, we are all rooting for you.”