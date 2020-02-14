O’Loughlin hospitalised following eye injury

Sean O’Loughlin was forced to hospital after suffering an eye injury in Wigan’s victory over Toronto.

The Wigan captain was caught by Toronto’s Hakim Miloudi, which saw the Frenchman sin-binned.

O’Loughlin was forced off following the incident and sent to hospital for further check-ups.

“Not good,” said Lam when asked about the condition of the veteran.

“It doesn’t look good his eye. He’s on his way to the hospital now to be honest. But he’s walking, he just can’t see out of it which is a concern, but hopefully everything is all good for him.”

Toronto counterpart expressed his hope that Miloudi wouldn’t be punished further following the exchange.

“I hope not, look, it was a harsh yellow card I though but I understand, Hakim has thrown his arm out, the charge will look something like he was careless with his arm.

“He was defending his try line and poked him in the eye but it was a fingernail. Hopefully nothing will come of it.”