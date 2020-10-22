One of the Morris brothers is on his way to the UK – with Whitehaven

The half brother of the legendary Morris twins has signed for Championship side Whitehaven.

Dylan Morris, related to Sydney Roosters’ duo Brett and Josh, will join the Cumbrian club next year.

The 22-year-old possesses pace and scored a sensational try for St George Illawarra Dragons in 2017.

Meet Dylan Morris. The @NRL_Dragons​ speedster is following in the footsteps of his dad and brothers! #HoldenCup #NRL pic.twitter.com/qXKpfhFDp1 — NRL (@NRL) August 15, 2017

“I’m excited to be coming to the UK,” he said.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do and when the opportunity came along with Whitehaven I couldn’t turn it down.

“It will be a different experience as it’s a different game over there but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Head coach Gary Charlton added: “Dylan looks an exceptional talent, he has plenty of pace, good footwork and is an exciting player.

“He knows how to score a try and that is always a bonus. We think he will complement what we have and are looking forward to seeing him at the Rec.”