One Tomkins in, one out, Tom Briscoe returns

Catalans will take on Leeds without Sam Tomkins on Saturday.

The influential fullback is suspended for a trip in last week’s victory over Salford and will start a two-match ban when the Rhinos visit, in a game that will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.

However, Joel Tomkins could return, as well as David Mead, after recovering from injury. Benjamin Jullien also drops out.

Meanwhile, Tom Briscoe could make his return from an ACL injury after being named in the squad.

Briscoe has missed just seven months, despite the best-case scenario normally diagnosed at nine months out.

He replaces Liam Sutcliffe, who has a knee injury.

Dragons: Mead, Tierney, Langi, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Whitley, J Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Da Costa, Albert, Seguier, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano.

Rhinos: T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Smith, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Sutcliffe, Holroyd, Greenwood.