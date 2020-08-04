Ottawa Aces make Halifax halfback their second signing

Ottawa Aces have unveiled Tom Gilmore as their second signing for 2021.

The halfback joins the club from Halifax and is set to partner Louis Jouffret in the halves next season.

The 26-year-old has spent the majority of his career in Super League, spending eight seasons with Widnes and making 39 appearances in the top tier.

He joined Championship side Halifax ahead of the 2020 season but made just two appearances for the club as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the season being abandoned.

“I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to be part of the Ottawa Aces project,” he said.

“After speaking with Laurent, and his passion for the club made me want to be part of this as well. I am very much looking forward to getting over to Ottawa to meet all the fans, and bring them an exciting and expansive style of rugby that I’m sure they will get excited about.”