Ottawa Aces have confirmed the signing of former St Helens speedster Calvin Wellington.

Wellington joins the club from League 1 side in Workington in what is coach Laurent Frayssinous’ latest signing.

A cross-code athlete, he has played union for the likes Ospreys.

Frayssinous said: “He comes from a good system and has all the abilities to perform at the highest level. He’s strong, fast, skilful and he will add a lot to our squad.”