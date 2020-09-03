Ottawa confirm Jack Johnson capture

Ottawa Aces have completed the signing of Widnes’ Jack Johnson.

As first revealed by TotalRL, the 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal with the Aces ahead of their inaugural season.

With Warrington, Johnson, who can also play fullback, made 17 Super League appearances, scoring five tries. Several loan spells, including one with Widnes in 2017, followed before signing for Featherstone in 2019.

A permanent move to the Vikings materialised this year and he scored five tries in seven games.

“I am really excited to announce that I’ll be signing for the Ottawa Aces for the 2021 season,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting over there and get back to playing some rugby. I’m looking forward to getting started with a brand new team and getting over to Canada.”