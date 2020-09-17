Ottawa land London Broncos’ cross-code athlete

Ottawa Aces have confirmed the signing of London Broncos winger Guy Armitage.

Armitage, who joined the Broncos from rugby union late last season, has become the Aces’ latest arrival ahead of their 2021 campaign.

The winger said: “I’m really happy to have signed for the Ottawa Aces,I’m looking forward to meeting up with the boys, get training underway and get the season started.”

Coach Laurent Frayssinous added: “Guy will bring a strong physical presence to the team and he has already shown that for the last few years at the highest level.

“He can play a number of positions on the edge and will bring speed, power and skills.”