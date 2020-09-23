Ottawa snap up Whitehaven forward

Ottawa Aces have confirmed the signing of Whitehaven forward Jake Moore.

A former Wath Brow Hornets amateur, Moore is a product of the Wigan Warriors Academy, spending three years with the club before heading to Cumbria in 2017.

“Jake’s signing is very pleasing and a big coup for our club. He comes from a great system,” head coach Laurent Frayssinous said.

“Like most of our players, he is versatile and he will bring speed, power and size to the team.”

Moore added: “I just want to say how excited I am to be signing for the Ottawa Aces for the 2021 season.

“It’s a brand new challenge for myself personally, one which I am really looking forward to.”