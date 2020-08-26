Ottawa snap up Scotland international

Ottawa Aces have confirmed the signing of Newcastle Thunder’s Sam Luckley.

The Scotland international becomes the club’s latest addition ahead of their inaugural campaign, having spent the last five seasons in League 1 with Thunder.

“Sam has been a real standout regarding his performances with his previous club for the last few years now,” Head coach Laurent Frayssinous said.

“He is a hard worker, eager to learn, eager to improve and he’s got all the abilities to become one of the best front rows at the highest level in the future.”