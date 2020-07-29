OurLeague to broadcast matches for club season ticket holders

Our League will broadcast matches in August to season ticket holders after an agreement was reached.

Betfred Super League has confirmed the news which allows club season ticket holders access to live and on-demand broadcasts of their team’s matches in August.

The decision was made last month for Super League to resume this weekend behind closed doors, with all 17 scheduled fixtures this month broadcast by Sky Sports.

However, the new agreement, which will start this weekend, will allow supporters without access to Sky Sports to watch every minute of their side in action this month.

Super League’s Chief Commercial Officer Rhodri Jones commented on this agreement: ‘We are extremely thankful to Sky Sports for working with us, and our clubs, to ensure that those without access to traditional viewing methods are still able to enjoy some great Betfred Super League action throughout August.’