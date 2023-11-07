Owen Farrell pictured in club colours as Wigan Warriors move appears far-fetched

ENGLAND rugby union star Owen Farrell has been pictured in his Saracens club colours with a proposed move to Wigan Warriors appearing far-fetched.

Much has been made of Farrell’s future within the 15-man game with a constant link to Wigan rearing its head almost every year.

And following England’s exit from the Rugby Union World Cup over a fortnight ago in a heartbreaking 16-15 loss to South Africa, speculation once more swirled that Farrell could make the move to the 13-man code.

That being said, The Telegraph has seemingly quashed those rumours by stating that England head coach Steve Borthwick is keen for Farrell to be the poster boy for the rugby union nation for the next four years until the next World Cup.

The Telegraph stated:”…the standard-bearer for the next four-year cycle is most likely to be Owen Farrell. Whether the Saracens fly-half retains the captaincy all the way to the World Cup in Australia in 2027 remains to be seen.

“But given the physical conditioning of the 32-year-old, and the way he looks after his body, it is thought that Borthwick believes Farrell will play a key role in the next cycle, similar fashion to that leadership and game management influence that Johnny Sexton delivered for Ireland over the last four years.”

And now those rumours have been further quashed with Farrell pictured in Saracens colours following the international break.

