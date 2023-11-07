When the Super League fixtures will be out for the 2024 season

NOW that the 2023 Super League season has finished as well as the international Test Series between England and Tonga, all focus is now on 2024.

With that in mind, plenty of people within the rugby league fraternity have been raising the question: when will the fixtures be out for next season?

Of course, with people planning away trips to the likes of London Broncos and Catalans Dragons as well as thinking about the Magic Weekend, the earlier people know the dates then the better.

League Express understands that the fixture list for Super League sides will be revealed in the week commencing November 20 – and it is likely to be towards the back end of that week.

Wigan Warriors will head into the 2024 Super League season as reigning champions following their 10-2 win over Catalans Dragons in the 2023 Grand Final whilst newly-promoted London will be hoping to follow in Leigh Leopards’ footsteps and shock the rest of the top flight in their first season back in the big time.

Keep your eyes peeled folks!

