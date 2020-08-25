Paul Clough returns to Widnes

Widnes Vikings have signed Paul Clough from Huddersfield on a one-year deal.

Clough began his career with a decade-long stint at St Helens, and spent a further 15 games with the Chemics on loan during this period.

Then, the 32-year-old opted to join Bradford on a two-year deal and participated in all-but-one of their 2015 fixtures.

Most recently, Clough moved across Yorkshire to link up with Super League side Huddersfield, where he made 76 appearances.

Speaking about his recent move, Clough said: “The squad that is being put together [at Widnes] is coming along nicely. Widnes is a club with such great history and we’re all looking to get this club back to Super League where they belong.”