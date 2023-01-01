Paul Vaughan insists he has ‘good intentions’ at Warrington Wolves

PAUL VAUGHAN insists that he comes to Warrington Wolves and Super League with “good intentions”.

The 31-year-old former Australia international has made over 200 NRL appearances with Canberra Raiders, St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs, and he helped New South Wales win State of Origin in 2018 and 2019.

Vaughan says he and fellow ex-Kangaroo forward Josh McGuire, who has signed for Warrington from the Dragons, are coming to England for the right reasons.

“We’re not coming over just to have a holiday,” said Vaughan, who is interviewed in the latest issue of Rugby League World magazine.

“We’re coming over here to play some good footy. Everyone has good intentions.”

Vaughan was sacked by the Dragons in 2021 after hosting a party that went against both NRL protocols and local Covid rules at the time.

McGuire was one of the team-mates in attendance and received a fine and suspension for his part.

“I wanted to come back from what I’d been through,” said Vaughan of the past year, which he spent with the Bulldogs.

“There was a long lay-off there and I wanted to come back and play some good footy, just for myself to feel satisfied.

“I do feel I’m coming off a good season this year. As long as I feel good physically and I’m hungry, I will try to play as well as I can.”

Vaughan has been interested in a potential move to England ever since playing in the country during the 2013 World Cup, in which he represented Italy.

“We were based in Leeds, I played a few games there and really enjoyed it,” he said.

“I’d always kept tabs since then and I’ve got a lot of mates over here too in the Super League, so I’m always asking them how they’re going and finding it. I’ve always been asking questions and I’ve been pretty interested in the game.”

