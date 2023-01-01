Record-high new NRL salary cap widens gulf to Super League

THE gulf between the hemispheres has been further widened by an increase in the NRL salary cap to a new record high.

While Super League clubs can spend only £2.1 million on their squads this year (plus marquee players and other dispensations), NRL sides will have AU$12.1m (£6.8m) to each spend on player salaries.

That figure is an increase of 25% on 2022, when they could spend AU$9.6m, while there has been a similar increase in the cap for top 30 players, to AU$11.45m.

Most extraordinarily, the minimum salary for all players in an NRL club’s top 30 squad is AU$120,000 (£67,000), which is not far off the average salary for a Super League club’s top 25 players (£84,000).

The new figures add context to John Bateman’s move from Wigan Warriors to Wests Tigers on a four-year contract.

It will be the England international forward’s second stint in the NRL, following two campaigns with Canberra Raiders.

Wigan will receive a “significant” transfer fee for the 29-year-old for a second time, though the club made its displeasure clear in a statement released following the news.

They said: “The club first heard murmurings that John Bateman wanted to leave in July. After speaking to John, his agent and the club in question, we made it clear that we wanted John to remain at Wigan and the matter was closed.

“During the World Cup campaign, John let the club know of his desire to go back to the NRL. He asked to get the World Cup out of the way first, and then pick up discussions. With our desire to help England to do well in the tournament, we agreed to wait.

“After the tournament, John went on holiday and expressed his uncertainty regarding his future and requested time again to sort out in his own mind what he wanted to do.

“On Wednesday 14th of December, John informed us of his decision that he wants to try the NRL one more time.

“It has been somewhat of a frustrating period but the club now accepts that it is in everyone’s best interests that John is allowed a transfer from Wigan.”

Bateman said of joining Tim Sheens’ Wests: “I can’t wait to begin a new chapter at a club that I know is going places.

“I want to be a part of the rebuild at the club and I’m really excited to be coming back to the NRL.”

The NRL have already also captured two of England’s brightest young talents for the 2024 season, with Wigan’s Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce of Huddersfield Giants set to join Newcastle Knights at the end of this year.

Interest from Down Under in England’s best women’s stars is also likely to grow following a 153% increase in the NRLW salary cap to AU$884,000 (£497,000).

