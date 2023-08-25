Paul Wellens explains St Helens’ victory over Castleford Tigers, on George Delaney and Mark Percival and “outstanding” first-half

ST HELENS ran out 34-4 winners at The Jungle against Castleford Tigers tonight in a true champion performance.

Saints racked up a 30-0 half-time deficit before both sides traded just one try apiece in the second forty minutes.

For Saints head coach Paul Wellens, he was pleased with the first-half performance but felt that his side took their foot off the gas in the second forty minutes.

“I was really pleased particularly with the first 40 minutes but I thought it got scrappy after that. There are some lessons to be learnt from the second forty minutes, when you do take your foot off the gas a little bit, you can get punished and we were punished,” Wellens said.

“I’ve got to say the first 40 we were outstanding. It’s always pleasing when you absorb pressure at the start of the game and score straightaway at the other end. It’s a sucker punch.

“What I really liked about it is that we had plenty of bodies in motion so it’s difficult to make a decisive decision where to go. We threw a lot of numbers at them and made it difficult for them.”

Wellens also had plenty of admiration for youngster George Delaney who was once more superb in the middle.

“He was great tonight, he’s been a real shining light this year and I never envisaged that he would play as many as games as he had particularly not to the standard he has.

“We were talking one or two three years down the track but he has shown he can compete at this level straightaway. We need to be sensible with him, he is playing a really demanding position and we need to look after him.”

Wellens also had special words for Mark Percival after hitting 1000 career points.

“I thought Percy was excellent particularly in the first-half, when he sticks to his strengths, he is one of the greatest centres in the league.

“What I love about Percy is quite often you see young players pigeon holing themselves on playing on the left and right but good rugby league players can play on the left and right.

“Percy is a great example not to pigeon hole yourself, be the best player you can be and play on both sides of the field.”

Saints will have Matty Lees back from his two-match ban against Wakefield Trinity next week with Wellens calling it an almost “blessing his disguise” in order to refresh the packman.

“We get Matty Lees back from suspension next week, you don’t want your best players getting suspended but Matty is someone who has played a lot of rugby this year so it might be a blessing in disguise that he has sat on his beckside for two weeks and we have two wins.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.