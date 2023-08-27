Leeds Rhinos star James Bentley stretchered off with serious-looking injury

LEEDS RHINOS star James Bentley has been sent to injury with what looks like a serious injury.

15 minutes had passed in Leeds’ Super League fixture against Huddersfield Giants this afternoon before time was stopped for Bentley from a kick chase.

Huddersfield’s Jake Connor caught the high kick with Bentley appearing to be knocked out straightaway.

There was a lengthy stoppage in play before Bentley was taken off as Leeds tweeted: “James Bentley has been stretchered from the field to receive further medical assessment, he is talking to the medical staff but as always every pre-caution is taken to remove him from the field as safely as possible.”

James Bentley has been stretchered from the field to receive further medical assessment, he is talking to the medical staff but as always every pre-caution is taken to remove him from the field as safely as possible — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) August 27, 2023

