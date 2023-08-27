Leeds Rhinos star James Bentley stretchered off with serious-looking injury

   27/08/2023

LEEDS RHINOS star James Bentley has been sent to injury with what looks like a serious injury.

15 minutes had passed in Leeds’ Super League fixture against Huddersfield Giants this afternoon before time was stopped for Bentley from a kick chase.

Huddersfield’s Jake Connor caught the high kick with Bentley appearing to be knocked out straightaway.

There was a lengthy stoppage in play before Bentley was taken off as Leeds tweeted: “James Bentley has been stretchered from the field to receive further medical assessment, he is talking to the medical staff but as always every pre-caution is taken to remove him from the field as safely as possible.”

