Penrith edge 10-score thriller with St George

Penrith secured a second consecutive victory, after narrowly defeating St George Illawarra 28-32 behind closed doors.

Penrith, fresh off a historic victory over Sydney Roosters, ran away with an early 12-point lead, after tries were finished off by Api Koroisau and Nathan Cleary, who converted both.

The Dragons hit back, though, with three efforts of their own, provided by Matt Dufty, Brayden Williame and Zack Lomax, with Lomax kicking two out of a possible three.

HT: St George 16-12 Penrith

The visitors hit back following the interval, with a try from Brent Naden being converted by Cleary.

St George re-gained their lead, after two tries, from Matt Dufty and Corey Norman, were scored, and converted, within just five minutes.

However, Penrith reigned supreme in the closing stages to ensure victory, thanks to tries from Viliame Kikau and Stephen Crichton. Cleary added both sets of extras, before adding an additional penalty goal in the final minute.

FT: St George 28-32 Penrith

St George: Dufty, Pereira, Williame, Lafai, Lomax, Norman, Hunt, Graham, Luke, Vaughan, Frizell, Fuimaono, Lawrie; Subs: Merrin, Kerr, Brittain, Host

Penrith: Aekins, Mansour, Whare, Naden, To’o, Luai, Cleary, Tamou, Koroisau, Tetevano, Kikau, Yeo, Fisher-Harris; Subs: Crichton, Burns, Leota, Martin

A full match report from this game will be available in Monday’s League Express.