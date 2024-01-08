Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai keen to ‘write my own story’ with big NRL move

PENRITH and Samoa star Jarome Luai will leave the NRL champions for the current wooden-spoonists when he joins Wests Tigers at the end of 2024.

The 26-year-old stand-off has signed a five-year deal with Wests, who have finished bottom in each of the past two seasons, winning only four times each year.

In contrast, Luai has helped the Panthers to three successive NRL crowns, while he was a key cog in the Samoa team that reached the World Cup final in 2022.

He has reportedly signed a deal worth AU$6 million (£3.17m) over five years, which would make him one of the world’s best-paid Rugby League players.

But Luai, who has been the secondary playmaker to Nathan Cleary in the Penrith spine, insists that money was not the overriding factor: “People think it would just be, but it was getting the keys to the team, that was the other motivation.

“Being my own guy, writing my own story, was another big part of it. I can’t wait.”

Luai’s signing, reportedly on a seven-figure contract, is a major coup for the Tigers, who haven’t reached the play-offs since 2011.

They are rebuilding under interim chief executive Shane Richardson – formerly of the same role at Hull FC – after recently overhauling their entire administration.

Wests, who have England international John Bateman in their ranks, parted company with head coach Tim Sheens before the end of last season, promoting playing hero Benji Marshall to the role.

Marshall said of Luai: “His experience as a genuine Premiership-winning playmaker will be great for us and the future of our club.”

Penrith acknowledged their disappointment but said they respected Luai’s decision to leave.

“We acknowledge that the situation is compounded by salary-cap capacity due to the club’s recent success,” said their chief executive, Matt Cameron.

“We look forward to Jarome remaining at the Panthers for the 2024 season as we prepare not only for the World Club Challenge against Wigan, but also another Premiership defence.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.