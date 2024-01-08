Wigan Warriors forward and ‘trailblazer’ receives President’s Award

WIGAN forward Vicky Molyneux will be presented with the President’s Award this Saturday (January 13).

The award, introduced by the RFL in 2019, recognises “inspiring work to change lives and communities through Rugby League” and achievements which “bring the sport to new audiences”.

Molyneux, who brought the curtain down on her England career at the end of 2023, will become the first recipient of an award from the current RFL president, Lindsay Hoyle, at the President’s Ball in Leeds’ Queens Hotel.

She played in the very first England women’s international in 2007, and returned from a lengthy break to play for her country again at the World Cup in 2022.

Molyneux becomes the seventh recipient of a President’s Award, the first of which went to another pioneer of the women’s game, the then-Castleford and now York coach Lindsay Anfield.

In between, Reece Lyne (for mentoring young offenders), Dr Gemma Phillips (RFL Covid medical officer), Mark Adams (Community Integrated Care), Tracey Herd (Movember) and Dr Richard Lawrence (for a cardiac screening programme) have also received the award.

Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, told Molyneux in a letter: “This award is in recognition of a true trailblazer for Women’s Rugby League – which has been one of the sport’s greatest success stories over the last decade or so.

“You were one of an historic group who played in the first England international in 2007, holding heritage number three.

“That would be impressive enough, but to have returned as a mother to the international set-up in recent years, including in last year’s World Cup, is a truly remarkable achievement – and will be an inspiration to future generations, as it has already been to your team-mates.

“The praise you rightly received when you confirmed your international retirement after the game against Wales in November was a clear indication of the respect in which you are held.

“I was delighted that the Wigan club recognised your special contribution by elevating you into their Hall of Fame, but I know your contribution to the sport reaches beyond Wigan, with the coaching and development you have done at the Rochdale Mayfield community club.

“Through all of this, you have been a superb ambassador for the sport of Rugby League as a whole, and for Women’s and Girls’ Rugby League in particular.”

Molyneux said of the letter: “It made me cry, my dad cry and my mum cry.

“It took me back a little bit. I don’t feel quite deserving of it.”

