Penrith Panthers star Luke Garner attracting Super League interest

PENRITH PANTHERS star Luke Garner is reportedly attracting Super League interest.

The 28-year-old made 12 appearances during the 2023 NRL season for the Panthers as the Mountain men scooped up yet another Premiership title, with the infamous Mole at the Wide World of Sports linking Garner with a move to Super League.

“Penrith would love to keep him and Luke wants to stay but the salary cap is what it is,” Garner’s manager Tas Bartlett told The Mole.

“Ivan (Cleary) gave him his top grade debut at the Tigers a few years ago and is a fan of the way he plays.

“Luke has had interest both here and in England but will wait and see what happens.”

Garner initially began his career with Wests Tigers, debuting for the Concord club back in 2018. The second-rower eventually went on to play 75 times for the Tigers over a five-year spell, scoring 23 tries in the process.

It was a whirlwind 12 months for the 28-year-old Aussie, with Garner going from wooden spoon winners with Wests to Grand Final victors with Penrith – and it is that meteoric rise that has garnered attention from the northern hemisphere.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.