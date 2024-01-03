Wakefield Trinity starlet Kobe Poching finds new club

WAKEFIELD TRINITY starlet Kobe Poching has dropped out of the professional game to join Westgate Common ARLFC, League Express understands.

Poching, a halfback or hooker by trade, failed to make a first-team appearance for the West Yorkshire club and spent time on loan with Doncaster during the 2023 season.

The teenager will now play alongside his brother Will for amateur side Westgate with their father, Willie, back Down Under after leaving the UK at the end of 2023.

Kobe’s father, Willie, had this to say on his son during his time as Wakefield head coach with the 49-year-old taking aim at the reserves set-up: “It’s up to him if he makes it and how much he wants to make it. He has got a passion for the game and understands the sport.

“He’s has grown up around it but it is so hard nowadays for young kids on the periphery especially in reserve grade.

“It is nonsense the way the reserves play every fortnight. They’ve got to play every week.

“We talk about trying to compete with the Aussies, their reserve grade is the natural second grade. Reserve grade here is a bit lower than academy level but it should be the next step down.”

Westgate Common are coached by former Hunslet boss Matt Bramald and play in the Yorkshire Men’s League.

