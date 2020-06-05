Penrith punish ill-disciplined Warriors

Penrith continued their impeccable start to the season, which has seen no losses to date, with a dominant 26-0 victory over New Zealand Warriors.

Panthers’ half-backs were unstoppable, collectively scoring all first-half points.

Matt Burton, in-place of suspended Nathan Cleary, finished off a shift to get first points and chased his charge-down, showing his electric pace.



Jerome Luai capped off the half with inventive brilliance – an individual kick and chase from his left boot.

HT: Panthers 16-0 Warriors

Billy Burns continued Penrith’s decimation as he ran a perfect line before weaving around Roger Tuivasa-Sheck with ease.

Patrick Herbert did seek an unimaginable consolation in the closing stages by acrobatically pouncing on a bobbling ball but unfortunately, his foot was in-touch.

FT: Panthers 26-0 Warriors

Penrith: Aekins, Mansour, Whare, Crichton, To’o, Burton, Luai, Tamou, Koroisau, Fisher-Harris, Kikau, Capewell, Yeo. Subs: Kenny, Tetevano, Leota, Burns

Warriors: Tuivasa-Sheck, Herbert, Beale, Perham, Pompey, Nikorima, Green, Taunoa-Brown, Egan, Blair, Katoa, Harris, Papali’i. Subs: Lawton, Murchie, Faamausili, Vuniyayawa