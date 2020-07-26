Peter Mata’utia confident of Castleford Tigers’ trophy prospects

Peter Mata’utia says that Castleford’s squad believe they will end the year with a major trophy.

The Tigers will restart the season joint-top of Super League, having won five of their opening seven games.

It’s been almost three years since Daryl Powell’s side reached their maiden Grand Final and, despite being in and amongst the play-offs since, they have never mounted a serious charge to reach Old Trafford or Wembley in the two seasons since winning the League Leaders’ Shield.

Mata’utia joined the club from Leigh midway through 2018 and believes that after plenty of tweaking the Tigers now have the right formula to clinch major honours.

“We do think we will win something,” Mata’utia told League Express.

“That’s not me trying to be cocky, but since 2017 we’ve been trying to find a formula to get back there again. We’ve always been there or thereabouts and just missed out, but this year is the year in which I think we’ve finally found the formula we’ve needed.

“We’ve lost Jordan Rankin, which is a big loss, and what the club does with that I’m not too sure. But it hasn’t changed the vibe in the training camp.

“We’re genuinely confident that we know the challenge ahead of us and we believe this is our year.”

Mata’utia also believes the application of his team-mates during lockdown will prove to be imperative given the gruelling schedule ahead.

“The interesting thing with this competition will be how players have looked after themselves,” he added.

“It will go a long way to proving what sort of player you are off the field and will separate the good players from the not so good ones.

“But everyone looks pretty fit. I’ve seen pictures from some of the clubs back training and they’re looking ripped.

“I think it will be the best season in Super League history because of what we’ve been through. With everything that’s gone on being back on the field will be a huge lift for everyone and for that reason I think it’s going to be great.”