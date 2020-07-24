Pickersgill signs new Bradford deal

Bradford Bulls fullback Brandon Pickersgill has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The 23-year-old had attracted elsewhere after scoring three tries in six appearances before the season was declared null and void.

But the Bradford-born star has committed to the club and he said: “I am buzzing to be staying at Bradford another year.

“John [Kear] has really helped me improve and was a big pull in me staying here, speaking to the coaching staff I feel we have a really strong chance next year.

“We have a strong spine going forward and are adding quality around it with players like Danny Brough and even though it has been a long wait, we really appreciate the fans’ support during this difficult time and we cannot wait to get back.”

Kear added: “I have publicly stated on a number of occasions how much I rate Brandon as a player, his improvement and development has been phenomenal and I can see further improvement in him too.

“I believe he is one of the best defensive full-backs in the division and I am absolutely rapped to have him on board for next year.

“He came back into the side last year and more than proved a point to myself and the fans – he is a very good player with a good attitude.

“He was sought after by other clubs so we are very happy he has thrown his weight behind us and what we are trying to achieve.”