Play-off contenders given Covid-19 all clear

This week’s Super League play-offs will take place without disruption from Covid-19.

None of the four clubs playing this weekend; Warrington, Catalans, Leeds and Hull FC, have recorded positive cases in the latest round of testing.

Of the 393 tests taken across the competition, 389 were negative, with three still outstanding.

Results from this week’s testing for Covid-19 have now been received from the nine Betfred Super League clubs who have continued with testing, plus match officials and other relevant staff.

Castleford and Hull Kingston Rovers, who have bother suffered outbreaks, both received a full set of negative tests.

As a result of the negative tests, Huddersfield Giants will now stand down after being on standby for the play-offs, should any club be forced to withdraw due to Covid.