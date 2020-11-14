Semi-final schedule confirmed

After two intense elimination play-offs, next week’s play-off semi-finals have been finalised, including dates, venues and kick-off times.

Sixth-placed Hull FC overcame the odds on Thursday night by defeating Warrington and, as the lowest-ranked winners, will now challenge Wigan Warriors on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Catalans Dragons’ powerful forward pack prevailed 26-14 in a heated game against Leeds Rhinos and will have to beat the best, reigning champions St Helens, to advance to the showpiece.

Warrington Wolves will be on stand by should any complications arise with any of the four remaining clubs.

The semi-finals will be hosted at the venues of the competition’s top two sides; the DW Stadium and Totally Wicked Stadium.

A place in the Grand Final, which will be hosted at Hull FC’s KCOM Stadium, on Friday 27th November will be at stake for all four teams.

It’ll be the first Grand Final since Super League’s inception in 1995 not played at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, as they were unable to host due to their packed schedule.

Semi-Finals

Thursday 19th November (7:45pm) – DW Stadium: Wigan Warriors vs Hull FC

Friday 20th November (7:45pm) – Totally Wicked Stadium: St Helens v Catalans Dragons

2020 Super League Grand Final

Friday 27th November (8pm) – KCOM Stadium: Wigan Warriors or Hull FC vs St Helens or Catalans Dragons