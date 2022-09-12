Play-off semi-finalists discover suspension fate while Catalans Dragons trio banned

Catalans Dragons have had three players banned following their tempestuous Super League play-off defeat to Leeds Rhinos last week.

But both Leeds and Salford Red Devils have avoided any fresh bans following their eliminator victories, as they prepare to travel to Wigan Warriors and St Helens respectively in the semi-finals.

For the Dragons, Gil Dudson has received a three-match ban for the headbutt which saw him dismissed against the Rhinos.

Dylan Napa has been suspended for two games for a high tackle, while Mitchell Pearce will have to sit out one match for disputing a decision.

The clean bill for Leeds and Salford means that of the four semi-finalists, only the Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin will be out through suspension after his initial one-game ban last week was increased for a “frivolous” appeal.