Wakefield Trinity sack head coach Willie Poching

Wakefield Trinity have parted company with Willie Poching after a year as head coach.

The club won five of their final seven games of the Super League season to avoid the threat of relegation and finish tenth.

However both Poching, who was appointed last September after a successful spell in interim charge, and assistant coach Francis Cummins will not have their deals renewed.

Both have left their roles and Wakefield will appoint a new coaching team for the 2023 season.

“When we appointed Willie as head coach, the nature of the arrangement was that we would review the position in twelve months’ time,” said Trinity chairman John Minards.

“Having reached the end of the 2022 playing season and secured our Super League status, the Board have carefully considered all aspects of the past twelve months and decided that we need a change in our coaching set up as we move forward.

“These decisions are never easy and this one is particularly difficult given the tremendous effort, passion and energy Willie and Franny have both brought to the club.

“Willie Poching will always be a legend at Wakefield Trinity and I am personally very grateful for the way he has conducted himself in sometimes very difficult circumstances. Both he and Franny leave with our very best wishes for the future.”