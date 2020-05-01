Players lead triubte to Jordan Cox after sudden passing

Tributes have poured in for Jordan Cox after he passed away on Thursday.

The RFL Benevolent Fund confirmed the tragic news after Cox, who was just 27, died at his home in Hull.

The announcement followed a wave of tributes from across the world of rugby league, among them, many of his former team-mates from his days at Warrington and Hull KR.

“Coxy we always smiled and laughed sometimes too much,” said former Robins team-mate and friend Kieran Dixon.

Coxy we always smiled and laughed sometimes to much haha. You’ll be missed R.I.P pic.twitter.com/pNZoNbumOf — Kieran Dixon (@Kieran_22) April 30, 2020

Ryan Bailey, who played with Cox at Warrington, added his own tribute.

RIP COXY !! REST UP ,SAD SAD NEWS YOU WILL BE MISSED ONE OF THE GOOD ONES ..👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1NTP24LL4l — RYAN BAILEY (@BAILS168) April 30, 2020

Even, Willie Mason, the Australian international forward, paid tribute in response to a post Bailey put on Instagram.

“You’re joking,” he said. Coxy! One of the nicest funniest young kids I met whilst I was in the north of England! Damn this one hurts. RIP MATE.”

Wakefield’s Ryan Atkins added: “Truly one of a kind Coxy.”

Truly one of a kind Coxy. The trip back from Wembley and you knew The Sugarhill Gangs “Rappers delight” word for word will stay with me forever pal. Fly high big fella.#sleepinpeace https://t.co/Wt8mkUeZju — ryan atkins (@rararyan85) April 30, 2020