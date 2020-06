The Total Rugby League Show returns to discuss the latest ongoings in rugby league, a preview of this weekend’s matches in the NRL, as well as to discuss where next for the game in the northern hemisphere.

Plus, we’re also joined by Beverley ARLFC, to hear about their recent collection for a local foodbank.

On the show, Ben was also joined by Rugby League World Editor Alex Davis, Matthew Shaw Editor of http://TotalRL.com, and by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler.