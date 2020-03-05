PODCAST – Total Rugby League Show Episode 7

The Total Rugby League Show is back this week, as we discuss all things Super League, Championship, and League 1.

On the show, Ben was joined by Rugby League World Editor Alex Davis, Matthew Shaw Editor of http://TotalRL.com, and by The Guardian’s Aaron Bower.

In addition, we also look ahead to a brand new season in the National Conference with League Express’ Phil Hodgson, and the upcoming Wheelchair league season with Chair of England Wheelchair Rugby League Martin Coyd OBE.

And we discuss the Barrow Raiders and their big community drive with Chairman Steven Neale.