PODCAST: Total Rugby League Show

The Total Rugby League Show returns with a preview for Saturday’s World Club Challenge between St Helens and the Sydney Roosters.

On the show, host Ben Hughes was joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, Matthew Shaw Editor of TotalRL.com and by Rugby League World Editor Alex Davies.

In addition, we preview this weekend’s Super League action as well as the Challenge Cup, and we round-up last week’s results in Championship and the NRL Nines.

Plus, we also talk about the development of the game in Spain as we’re joined by Valencia Hurricanes CEO Dean Buchan, as well as Rugby League in the South West of England with Devon Sharks Director of Rugby Phil Johnson.