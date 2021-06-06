Price laments Wolves cup exit

Warrington Wolves coach Steve Price said his side got what they deserved at the hands of Castleford after missing out on the chance to mark his final year at the helm with a third trip to Wembley.

Price, who guided his charges to a final win over St Helens in 2019 after they were beaten by Catalans the year before, will return to Australia at the end of this season.

He will be replaced by Castleford coach Daryl Powell, who saw his current side beat his future employers 35-20 at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday.

It was the second year running Warrington have been beaten semi-finalists, and Price said: “Castleford deserve everything they got.

“They were way too fast for us. The ruck speed got away from us.”

Warrington host Wakefield in a Super League match on Friday.

