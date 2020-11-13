Price left to ponder Warrington falling short

Steve Price is preparing for an off-season of reflection after Warrington came up short in the play-offs again.

The Wolves were eliminated in the first-round by Hull FC, extending their wait for Grand Final glory.

Wire lost their way against the Black and Whites in a performances Price said didn’t match their expectations.

“It’s hard at the moment,” Price said in the aftermath of the defeat.

“We thought as a group that we got it right over the last couple of weeks with our training and intensity. I thought we started the game reasonably positive, we were a bit unlucky on Naulogo plays the ball and they scored on the next set, but at the end of the day, they were better than us tonight.

“The standards we set we didn’t hit which was disappointing and a lot of people in the changing room are gutted. We thought we had a really good opportunity this season and we weren’t good enough tonight.”

Price, who refused to use the lack of games they’ve played in the month, said he would have to assess why the Wolves had come up short in the big games.

“We need to be better, I’ve got to put my hand up too, I need to be accountable. It’s hard to take at the moment because it’s a performance which wasn’t consistent enough.

“As a collective, as a coaching group we need to look at that, that will be part of the process. A lot of our senior players need to take responsibility too. We’ve got to put our hand up, we’re in it as a collective, I’ve got an off-season to think about that.”