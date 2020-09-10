Price thrilled with gutsy Warrington

Steve Price couldn’t contain his delight after Warrington moved to the top of Super League with victory over Castleford.

The Wolves, without numerous key stars, found a way to win despite having their backs against the wall for a prolonged period of the game.

But Matty Ashton’s late try saw them prevail and leave Price ecstatic.

“They’re a good team Cas and it took a special performance.

“It’s very strong (the character), it’s powerful at the moment and it’s growing which is great to observe. It’s important we stay grounded. It’s going to be a big challenge against St Helens next week.”

Price saved particular praise for Mike Cooper after he played the full game in the front-row.

“It’s one of the great front-row performances I’ve seen in a long time, he banged out 74 minutes last week and banged out 80 tonight, I don’t know how many metres he made but it was a tremendous effort.”