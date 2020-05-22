Proposal for National Rugby League Museum at George Hotel

Kirklees Council is officially bidding to create a National Rugby League Museum in the Huddersfield hotel where the sport was born 125 years ago.

The council announced in March this year that it had agreed a deal in principle to purchase the George Hotel in Huddersfield Town Centre.

The grade two-listed hotel, which was built in 1851, was where the meeting that founded the Northern Union in 1895 was held.

Kirklees Council is submitting a bid to bring a National Rugby League Museum to the George Hotel as part of it £250 million Huddersfield Blueprint regeneration vision for the town.

Councillor Shabir Pandor, the Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “A huge part of delivering our £250 million Huddersfield Blueprint vision is bringing the George Hotel back to life.

“We asked people what they wanted to see as part of the Huddersfield Blueprint and they told us to get this building back open and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“This is more than a building, it’s an iconic part of Huddersfield as a town and Rugby League as a sport. Bringing a National Rugby League Museum to where it all began in 1895 would be an amazing moment for the town and the sport itself.”

Councillor Peter McBride (pictured), Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said: “By purchasing the George Hotel we are able to make sure it has a permanent place in our plans for Huddersfield Town Centre.

“The George Hotel will be part of a revitalised St George’s Square which will include a revamped train station, an improved public space and more of our heritage buildings being brought back into use.

“It’s so important that we have somewhere for the history of this great sport to be celebrated and there is no better place than the birthplace of the sport.”

The deadline to submit expressions of interest to Rugby League Cares to create a National Rugby League Museum is 28 May 2020. Announcements will be made by Rugby League Cares in the coming months.