Prospective new owners of Toronto Wolfpack open talks with Super League and RFL

A consortium keen to buy purchase Toronto Wolfpack will open dialogue with Super League and the RFL this week.

The club has identified a preferred buyer after talks with numerous groups, with the person who would become the club’s new owner a shareholder of the club since its inception in 2017.

They are committed to meeting all liabilities on the club’s 2020 payroll, with staff not paid for the past three months, and they also plan to keep the franchise in Toronto moving forward.

“We were talking to various group but one came through as a strong frontrunner,” the club’s UK General Manager, Martin Vickers, told TotalRL.

“We will proceed with dialogue with Super League and The RFL. There’s a number of requirements the consortium will have to meet about financial viability and long-term objectives but they’re more than happy to meet those requirements and they’ll be providing that information in the next week.

“There are several things that have to be considered, not just re-participation to Super League, but the RFL oversees any change in ownership models and arrangements so we will have to work with both of those parties but we’re starting that process today.

“In our view, this is a very strong, sustainable financial proposition, it’s an investor who has some knowledge of the club, an original shareholder and it’s not like the club is completely new to the person. The person is committed to fulfilling 2020 payroll liabilities.”

Though likely to be a complicated process, Vickers is confident it can be completed swiftly, with Super League initially setting the club a deadline of August 31st to lay out their plan for the future after terminating their participation agreement earlier this month.

The Wolfpack dramatically pulled out of Super League days before its restart, a bombshell which came while players were waiting to be paid.

“They’re looking for business plans, what long-term plans the group has for taking the club forward, it’s all part of the due diligence process that we’re working on with the new potential owner, but we’ll be sharing that information in forthcoming days.”

The news comes amid a shift in opinion across Super League. Initially, there was understood to be a preference to run with an 11-team competition in 2021, however it’s thought there is now a growing hunger for a 12-team competition, whether that includes Toronto or not.