Provisional Origin squads announced

The squads for the Origin series have begun to be announced after the first round of the NRL Finals last weekend.

The New South Wales squad is only up to six names who are guaranteed to be in the final 27-man squad. David Klemmer, Mitchell Pearce and Wade Graham are notable absentees from the squad named from sides already knocked out of the running in the Premiership.

Meanwhile, returning Maroons Head Coach Wayne Bennett has named nine potential debutants in his 15-man squad as he takes over from Kevin Walters who has joined Brisbane Broncos as their head coach.

The Origin series kicks off on the first Wednesday of November.

New South Wales squad: Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons), Tyson Frizell (St George Illawarra Dragons), Cameron McInnes (St George Illawarra Dragons), Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

Queensland squad: Jai Arrow (Gold Coast Titans), AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans), Phillip Sami (Gold Coast Titans), Edrick Lee (Newcastle Knights), Hymel Hunt (Newcastle Knights), Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights), Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys), Coen Hess (North Queensland Cowboys), Xavier Coates (Brisbane Broncos), Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons), George Illawarra Dragons), Harry Grant (Wests Tigers / Melbourne Storm), Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)