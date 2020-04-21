QUIZ – Can you name every Man of Steel since 1977? Daniel Hunt April 21, 2020 We are back with another isolation quiz, which focuses on the prestigious Man of Steel award given to one man at the end of each Super League season. Can you name all 39 Man of Steel winners? We’ll give you one… Luke Gale. Can you do the rest? Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)MoreClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)