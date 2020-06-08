Quiz | Can you name the year these Rugby League pictures were taken? Total Rugby League June 8, 2020 There are so many memorable moments and matches each year in Rugby League. We’ve picked out ten for you here and we want you to tell us the year in which these pictures was taken. How many can you remember? Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)MoreClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)