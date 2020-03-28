QUIZ – How many of the Hull FC players to play under Lee Radford can you name Matthew Shaw March 28, 2020 After more than six years, Lee Radford has been dismissed by Hull FC. During his time in charge, 74 players wore the black and white jersey. How many of them can you name? Good luck! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)MoreClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)