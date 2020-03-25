QUIZ – Name every nation in World Cup history Matthew Shaw March 25, 2020 Our daily quiz is back and this time, we’re testing your knowledge of the World Cup. 20 nations have played in the competition since 1954, we want to know how many you can name. Good luck! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)MoreClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)