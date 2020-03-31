QUIZ – The head coaches Matthew Shaw March 31, 2020 Your daily quiz is back! This time, we’re challenging you to name all the coaches in the top three tiers of the game. We’ll give you one answer, with Hull FC currently having no coach, the answer is former coach, Lee Radford. Good luck! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)MoreClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)